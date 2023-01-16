NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell boarded a plane to Washington DC Monday (JAN. 16), to attend two important meetings.

The first is the 91st Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors happening Jan. 17- 19. Second is the Mayors Innovation Project’s Winter 2023 Meeting running from Jan. 20-21.

Cantrell says being in attendance gives her multiple mayor-to-mayor engagement opportunities as well as with federal officials, to identify projects and programs that will benefit their residents.

“The support and shared experiences of mayors is a much-needed resource that federal officials lean on to understand what is happening on the ground in real time. Particularly during these unprecedented times, it is important that mayors come together to discuss and analyze ways in which we can make our cities more equitable through infrastructure improvements, crime prevention, workforce development programs, mental health initiatives and addressing our increased challenges presented by climate change,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

USCM President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez identified the key priorities to be discussed at the conference:

Mental health

Public safety

Technology and innovation

Infrastructure

Achieving functional zero homelessness

Jobs

Those in attendance wilL have the chance to meet with President Joe Biden and his top staff. Cantrell will participate with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, in a special session surrounding mental health in the workforce.

“The Mayors Innovation Project is a national learning network for mayors committed to shared prosperity, environmental sustainability, and efficient democratic government,” the City Of New Orleans.

Discussion topics for the meeting include:

Financing Your City’s Future

Equitable Solutions for Pedestrian Safety

A Bridge to Solidarity: Conscious Leadership in Polarized Times

Leading Under a Microscope

During the project showcase, Cantrell will participate in an interactive session where she will highlight the city’s $790K FEMA-funded Emergency Generator Readiness Project created in response to the need for temporary backup natural gas generators in the wake of recent natural disasters.

Cantrell is set to return Sunday (Jan.22).

