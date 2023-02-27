NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— NOLATOYA.org organizers filed a lawsuit against Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to get the number of inactive voters, those who have died or moved away off the voter rolls in Orleans Parish.

Attorney for NOLATOYA.org, Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue said in court that the Registrar of Voters and Secretary of State must be responsible for giving an accurate number of registered active voters.

Attorneys for the Secretary of State argued that they did their job by giving the number in the database to the Registrar of Voters, and in order to get an accurate number of those active voters it would be a lengthy and complex process that could take 6-8 weeks. They say they would need to send out voting cards and then wait 21 days for a response.

Attorneys for the recall effort fought back saying thousands of those voters are dead and wouldn’t return the cards.

Cannizzaro Rodrigue said they aren’t going to accept an inaccurate number.

Lawyers for the Registrar of Voters said that they can’t go back in time and recall organizers should have brought up this issue of inactive voters when they filed the recall petition on August 26, 2022.

Defense attorneys tried to prove that the recall organizers have bias and a motive in this hearing. Recall organizers say that this goes beyond the recall, but making it accurate for all elections in the State.

