NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has selected a new Director of the Mayor’s Office of Communications.

Terry Davis is set to take office starting Jan. 15.

Davis holds 25 years of experience as an Executive Manager in government, media, creative entertainment, and community affairs, while also holding a background in multi-media with work in film, television radio, and print.

He previously held the roles of Deputy Director of Communications, Deputy Chief of Protocol, Executive Producer of City Events and Cultural Arts, and Liaison for City Special Events in New Orleans City Hall.

“Mr. Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role, and we look forward to the diverse contributions that he will bring to the City of New Orleans,” said Cantrell.

His salary will be set at $125,000.

Cantrell says Davis will have to responsibility of elevating the roles of communication staffers:

Lesley E. Thomas to Deputy Director of Communications and Special Assistant to the Office of the Mayor

Raven Frederick to City Communications Digital Director and Special Assistant to the Office of the Mayor

John Lawson, II to Press Secretary and Special Assistant to the Office of Mayor

Davis will also enhance the key support roles of Communications Project Manager Caroline Giepert, Communications Manager Andrew Logan, and Communications Assistant Breayana Bradley.

“I thank Mayor Cantrell for this opportunity, and I am more than humbled and honored to work to support the Mayor’s People-First Vision for the City of New Orleans,” said Davis.

Davis says he looks forward to working with City Council officials to achieve the best for the City of New Orleans.

