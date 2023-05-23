NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell traveled to Busan, North Korea on Tuesday to attend the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo.

The expo will be held between May 25 and 27. This year’s theme is “Rising Above the Climate Crisis Towards Sustainable Prosperity.”

“As a low-lying coastal city, we are on the front lines of an already changing climate, and now, more than ever, we must take advantage of opportunities like these to see how other countries are approaching the same issue and share best practices,” she said.

According to Cantrell, she is the only United States mayor to attend the event.

On Thursday, May 25, she will participate in a panel discussion titled “Rising Seas and Shifting Shores.” Panelists will discuss the impacts of living in a coastal area and how creating new modern ways to combat change associated with coastal living can have a positive impact on the area.

On Friday, May 26, Cantrell will participate in a roundtable discussion called “Setting and Achieving Goals for Smart Cities to Achieve Carbon Neutrality.” The discussion is expected to provide leaders with an opportunity to share ideas and solutions to discover the best practices of carbon-neutrality.

Additionally, Cantrell will also attend a Business Leaders Roundtable, where she will hear from global business leaders and government officials to discuss the role of corporations in achieving a sustainable future.

The mayor is expected to return to New Orleans on Sunday, May 28.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts