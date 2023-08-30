NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to discuss a full agenda of issues around the city.

During the meeting, she is expected to provide an update on public safety, quality of life, the ongoing extreme heat, graffiti abatement, blight remediation, and several administration priorities.

Also happening Wednesday, Cantrell will be joined by officials with Safe Wash Solutions to launch a new initiative addressing the long-standing issue of graffiti vandalism. The abatement program will tackle the challenge of “unsightly” tagging on the city’s buildings, properties and thoroughfares.

Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño and Deputy CAO for the Office of Business and External Services Thomas Mulligan will also be in attendance.

The first meeting is set to happen at 11 a.m. at City Hall. The second meeting is set for 1 p.m. at the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and St. Claude Avenue.

