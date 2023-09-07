NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is heading to San Diego to participate in the U.S. Conference of Mayors Fall Leadership Meeting.

This meeting is one of two held yearly for elected leaders and USCM organizers to develop strategy, focus the priorities of the organization, engage with top-level officials from the U.S. Capitol and White House and identify emerging issues.

Cantrell, who is a member of the Board of Trustees and Co-Chair of the Infrastructure Law and Co-Chair of the Infrastructure Law along with other mayors, says her goal is to be strategic and intentional when implementing policies and practices best serving their residents.

“It is my goal and vision to ensure that we come together in our approach to making our cities more equitable by prioritizing infrastructure improvements, crime prevention, maternal health programs, mental health initiatives, and addressing our increased challenges presented by climate adaptation. I am honored to continue strengthening our partnerships at the local, state and federal level through USCM and delivering meaningful results for the communities each of us was elected to serve,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell will attend a series of meetings focusing on mental health lobbying efforts, resources and solutions, combatting drug use and drug trafficking and innovative pathways to permanent solutions as it relates to homelessness on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 9, she will attend forums discussing the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, women’s health and reproductive rights, and strategies for the federal budget for fiscal year 2024.

There will also be a mayors-only visit to the U.S.-Mexico border at San Ysidro.

Cantrell is expected to return on Sunday, Sept. 10.

