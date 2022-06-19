NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– A video published to social media of an altercation being de-escalated by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, was released Saturday night.

The incident reportedly happened in the restroom of the live music venue, The Fillmore, where a concert was being held.

In the video an unknown woman is seen holding her hand up in front of the mayors face. While Mayor Cantrell is trying to remove the woman’s hand, the woman pushes her and says ” I don’t care who you are.”

Another woman in the restroom stepped in and began to separate the two.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration released a statement on the incident:

“Mayor Cantrell intervened to diffuse a potentially violent situation. Upon witnessing an altercation, the Mayor acted in a manner in which she always implores our residents: if you see something, do something,” said Gregory Joseph, Director of Communications.

In further video posted to Instagram, the mayor is heard telling the crowd that she ” was not fighting in the bathroom but she was breaking something up.”