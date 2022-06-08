NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell issued a statement in response to the Louisiana Legislature’s approval to increase criminal consequences for abortion providers.

Cantrell said the following:

“The majority of the American people want women’s reproductive health care to remain a decision made by women and their doctors. It is regrettable that the Louisiana legislature continues to ignore the voices of women in Louisiana.”

By passing bills that restrict the sale of women’s contraceptives and increases prison time for physicians under Louisiana’s trigger laws, the Louisiana Legislature has failed remarkably to stand up for the rights of women. They have criminalized a healthcare decision and failed to stand up for a woman’s right to make her own choice regarding her reproductive health. These reckless actions will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm to women in Louisiana. However, it is not too late to stop this lunacy. I strongly urge Governor Edwards to use the powers afforded to him by the state constitution to veto these callous, cruel and hateful pieces of legislation that puts the lives of women at risk,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.