NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sources told WGNO on Monday that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to nominate Anne Kirkpatrick to fill the position of superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

Kirkpatrick was the former chief of police in Oakland, California.

In July, the names of all six candidates vying for the position were released. Among the candidates was Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, a 32-year veteran with the force who stepped into the role after Former Chief Shaun Ferguson retired in Dec. 2022.

During the process of assessments, the group was then narrowed down to three, including Kirkpatrick, Woodfork and Thedrick Andres Sr., the former chief of police in Henderson, Nevada.

Woodfork reportedly scored the lowest during the interview process, scoring 83% in the analysis presentation, 74% in the structured interview and 54% in the written exercise.

Kirkpatrick scored 89% in the analysis presentation, 58% in the structured interview and 64% in the written exercise.

Woodfork told WGNO that she deserves the position, citing a strategic plan activated under her leadership. She added that the promises she’s made have been kept in regard to community engagement.

“I want the residents of the city and the New Orleans Police Department to know that I am the right person for the job. I’ve been here for 32 years and when I came in as interim, I hit the ground running and started doing the work. I am the right person, at the right time in this critical situation, we are doing the work,” said Woodfork.

Once Cantrell confirms her choice, the city council will have to approve her decision.

