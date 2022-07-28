NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, New Orleans city leaders responded to the acquittal of District Attorney Jason Williams. After two days of deliberating, the federal jury found Williams not guilty of defrauding the United States government of more than $200,000.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on the decision. She said the following:

“The City of New Orleans appreciates the thoughtfulness and consideration the women and men of the jury gave to this case,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We are grateful for their service to our city. With this verdict on a personal matter now rendered, the City looks forward to the District Attorney returning his focus to the residents of the City of New Orleans and their public safety.”

Council President Helena Moreno also issued a statement following the acquittal of her former colleague. Moreno released a statement that said the following:

“Proper and fair treatment was delivered by this jury and justice was served today. I’m gratified that we can now all continue to move forward on the important work ahead and focus on the public safety of our city.”