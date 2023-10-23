NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There are several wildfires plaguing parts of Louisiana.

In New Orleans East, fog and smoke from a marsh fire near Michoud caused low visibility on the interstate and surface streets Monday morning.

The latest update reported the fire spanned 200 acres and was about 70% contained.

Farther south in Jean Lafitte, the marsh fire continues to rage on, affecting local communities and schools.

Crews from seven states and four federal agencies are working tirelessly to contain the flames and so far the Jean Lafitte Marsh fire has engulfed more than 100 acres of land. Officials say it’s currently about 52% contained.

Another fire near New Orleans East is also causing problems, sending even more smoke to toward Highway 11 between the levee.

While the fires are adding to the visibility problem, officials say the fog is the main contributor.

“We have had a lot of very dense fog, and when you mix the fog with just the tiniest little bit of smoke, it seems like it’s a lot of smoke but it’s really not. Even if there is a slight smell of smoke in the air, it’s really the dense fog,” said Jean Lafitte National Park Service Public Information Officer Meredith Hardy.

All drivers are advised to use caution when on the roadways due to the decreased visibility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

