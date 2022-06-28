NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman in downtown New Orleans on Monday. The NOPD is looking for 32-year-old BJ Brown.

Brown is wanted for his role in the homicide that happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Iberville Street. Cassandra Jones was killed in this shooting, according to the New Orleans Clerk of Civil Court.

Iberville Street shooting victim, Cassandra Jones

The NOPD Violent Offenders Warrant Squad along with the U.S. Marshals began searching for Brown on June 27, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. But the search for Brown has officially crossed state lines. According to our partners at WKRN in Tennessee, Brown is also reportedly wanted for shooting a Police Officer.

After the alleged shooting in New Orleans, the suspect fled to TN. While in TN, an Erin Police Officer attempted a traffic stop, but according to police, Brown pulled out a gun and shot the officer. Brown evaded custody and is still on the run. The officer is said to be in stable condition.

WKRN reports the truck Brown was driving has been located and the manhunt is currently ongoing. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies said they believe they have contained him within a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of BJ Brown or information related to the fatal shooting that is should call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.