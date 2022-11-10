NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Tremé area.

After a man arrived to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, investigations led officers to the 700 block on North Miro Street. The victims condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.