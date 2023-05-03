NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Responding officers found a man suffering on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EM but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

