NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Tremé just after midnight, sent a man to the hospital Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says at about 12:10 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of St. Philip Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

