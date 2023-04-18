NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday.

Just after 4:40 p.m., the NOPD reported a 21-year-old male arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigations determine the location of occurrence to be the 2800 block of S. Roman.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time as the incident remains under investigation. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine the possible suspect and motive.

Latest Stories

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.