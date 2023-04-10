NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Gentilly Terrance Monday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m., the NOPD responded to the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

