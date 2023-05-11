NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting at a New Orleans East intersection, left one wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says they responded to the corner of Crowder Boulevard at Huntington Park Drive just after 4 p.m. on a call of gunfire heard in the area. Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition is not known but the shooting remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.