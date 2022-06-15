NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A Shooting in the Algiers area left a person hospitalized Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said a call came in of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1700 block of Murl Street just before 3:50 p.m.

When police arrived they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is not know at this time.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information can call fourth district officers at (504) 658-6040.