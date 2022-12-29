NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Pines Village area Thursday, that sent a man to the hospital.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road where they say a man suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by vehicle but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.