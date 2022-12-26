NEW ORLEANS (WNGO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Plum Orchard area Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says just after 10 p.m., a man heard gunshots in the 7500 block of Dreaux Avenue. Realizing he had been shot, he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Th victim’s condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

