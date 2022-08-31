Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the August 12 shooting at a Desire area restaurant. Officers say the incident happened after an argument.

On that Friday just before 9:50 p.m., the NOPD says 35-year-old Glenn Joseph reportedly went to a restaurant in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Highway and was involved in an argument with an employee. It’s believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.

He is now wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Glenn Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.