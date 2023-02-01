Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man officers say assaulted someone after a car accident in the Bywater.

According to the NOPD, at about 1:50 a.m. on March 20, 2022, an accident happened near the corner of North Robertson and Lesseps Streets involving 25-year-old Judah Brophy.

Officers say after, Brophy got out of his vehicle, with a gun in hand, demanding the other vehicle’s passenger out and on the ground. Brophy is currently wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Judah Brophy is asked to contact Fifth District Detective Courtney Leonard at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

