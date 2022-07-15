NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was struck by a car while walking on the Danziger Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says just after 2:30, detectives were called to the accident on the bridge. It is unclear what direction the vehicle was traveling when the collision happened.

Details on how the crash happened were unavailable in early reports, however, the NOPD did confirm that the pedestrian was declared dead on the scene.

NOPD says all westbound lanes of Chef Menteur Highway are closed down due to the crash. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes in the meantime.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.