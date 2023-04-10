NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Roch area that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

NOPD reports the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Marigny Street. Responding officers found a man on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but this condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.