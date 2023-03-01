NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened in the 2300 block of Allen Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers say a man was found at the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time as the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to find a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

