NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while crossing over Interstate 10 in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officers say at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, they responded to the scene of a pedestrian struck on I-10 East near the Bullard Avenue exit. When they arrived, the man was found in the far left lane suffering from several injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed the man was attempting to cross over the lanes when the incident happened. Officers say, all drivers involved stopped and remained on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6205.

