NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a crash in the Seventh Ward Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officers report, that at 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 31, they received a call of a crash at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Broad Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle was headed east on North Broad Street when they reportedly struck a man walking northbound across the street to Esplanade Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Toxicology tests are still pending as the crash remains under investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

