NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 21-year-old man was shot just outside the French Quarter overnight. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 100 block of Saint Charles Ave.

According to the NOPD, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at the location when an unknown suspect pulled alongside and shot into his vehicle. Police say that the suspect fled the scene.

The 21-year-old suffered from a gunshot wound to his legs and was taken to a hospital by EMS to be treated. There is no information on his condition. The investigation is ongoing.