NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Treme. According to the NOPD, a man was shot around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.

Police responded to the scene after hearing about the incident and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. EMS pronounced the victim dead shortly after being found.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident and are searching for the suspects involved. The NOPD has not released the name of he victim and is waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.