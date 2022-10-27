NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning(October 27), the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. According to the NOPD, a man was shot to death in the 7800 block of Weaver Drive.

Officers responded to the location after receiving reports of shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death by conducting an autopsy and notifying the family.

Investigators do not have any information on the motive or suspects involved and are gathering evidence and information to determine what led up to the incident. The NOPD asks anyone with additional information on this incident to contact Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300.

The homicide comes after two other people were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday:

Anyone with any information on any of the incidents can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.