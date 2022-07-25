NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating another shooting early Monday morning. According to police, a man was shot a few blocks away from the Superdome. Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of Bolivar and Poydras Streets. Reports show that the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m.

When the police arrived at the scene, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The location of the body where the victim was shot is unknown. The man is currently in the hospital. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at the time.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.