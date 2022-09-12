NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday evening, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting near Central City. According to Police, a man was shot at the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

The NOPD says that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for his gunshot wound. The NOPD has not released information on the condition or identity of the victim.

Police are investigating what led up to the incident.