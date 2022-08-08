According to police, the incident happened at the Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street intersection.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in uptown early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at the Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street intersection.

Police say the initial call of the shooting was made around 4:16 a.m. Reports show that a man was shot in the body. EMS took the victim to a local hospital to be treated. The condition of the man is unknown at the time.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the incident as well as the suspects involved. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact NOPD 6th District detectives at (504) 658-6060.