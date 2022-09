NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened on I-10 early Tuesday morning in New Orleans East. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway around 1 a.m.

The NOPD says that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to to the hospital by EMS to be treated for his injuries. Police have not released any other details on the incident.