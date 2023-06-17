NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in Algiers that left one person dead.

At about 6:40 p.m., NOPD officers say they responded to a call of shots fired in the area and when they arrived, an unidentified man was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Latest Stories

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.