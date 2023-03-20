NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Monday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 10 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

