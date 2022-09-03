NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in an Algiers neighborhood, that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Officers say the incident happened at the corner of Murl and Magellan streets.

Just after 2:30, the NOPD responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine the possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.