NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward. According to the police, around 11 p.m., a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Through further investigation, the NOPD discovered that the man was shot in the 600 block of Charbonnet Street. The condition of the man is unknown at the time. Police are still searching for the suspect and trying to determine what led up to the incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident can contact NOPD 5th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6050.