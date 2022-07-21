NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, just before midnight, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting near Mid-City. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Broad Street.

The NOPD said that they were first notified of the incident around 11:33 p.m. When Police arrived at the location, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released any information on what led up to the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the NOPD by calling First District police at (504) 658-6010.