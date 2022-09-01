NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police began investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the French Quarter. According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets. The NOPD was first notified of the shooting just before 1:00 a.m.

Police say that a man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Police have not released information on the motive or any suspects involved. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD 8th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6080.