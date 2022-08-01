NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A late-night shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood left one person hospitalized on Monday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, police were called to the 6200 block of Rampart Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Early reports from the shooting indicated a man was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg, however, other details involving the victim’s age and medical status were unavailable.

The NOPD has not yet released information regarding a suspect or motive. The shooting remains under investigation.