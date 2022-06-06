NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in New Orleans East Sunday night.

Initial reports from the New Orleans Police Department show a shortly after 10:00, a man was shot in the leg in the 4800 block of Rhodes Drive.

Details released in the NOPD Major Offense Log on Monday morning showed an unidentified suspect fired shots at the victm, who was revealed to be 22 years old.

The victim then relocated to another location, where he was then transported to an area hospital.

It is unclear why the shots were fired. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.