NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in St. Roch after a man was shot on Monday afternoon.

NOPD announced that just before 2:30, police were called to the 1700 block of Mandeville Street.

Initial reports show a man was shot in the chest and was transported to an area hospital by EMS. The victim’s age and medical condition were unclear.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and a motive, were unavailable in the early stages of the investigation.

NOPD continues to investigate the incident. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

