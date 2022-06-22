NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Central City area early Wednesday evening.

The NOPD reports that at around 5:15, police were called to the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Calliope Street.

Later reports from the NOPD showed the shooting occurred at the intersection of Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street.

BREAKING 🚨 Man shot and killed in Central City at Simon Bolivar Ave. & Calliope St. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/7wHWeYlpf0 — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) June 22, 2022

Initial reports indicate a man had been shot and was found unresponsive on the shoulder of the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s age was unclear in the early reports of the shooting.

Details regarding a suspect and motive were unavailable. The case has been classified as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police remained at the scene into the evening as investigators collected information. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD.