NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in New Orleans East after a shooting left one person dead on Friday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that around 1:45, officers were called to the 10500 block of Curran Road, a residential area west of the Little Woods neighborhood.

Detectives say the victim was an adult male, however his age was not given in the early reports of the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, reclassifying the shooting as a homicide investigation.

The man’s name will be released upon completion of an autopsy. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the case. The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.