NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting near Algiers Point. According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated but died moments after arriving. The New Orleans Police Department declared the incident to be a homicide. The incident is still under investigation. There is no information on what led up to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information on the homicide can contact 4th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6040.