NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. Police say a man was shot and wounded near the Little Woods area.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road around 6 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated.

The condition of the man is unknown. Police are still investigating what led up to the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD 7th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6070.