NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide early Friday morning. The initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. referencing a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, Officers traveled to the 8300 block of Nelson Street in response to the incident. Upon arrival, the body of an adult male was found. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any information on suspects or a motive in this shooting. The identity of the victim will be released pending an autopsy by the New Orleans Coroner’s Office, and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Second District Detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.