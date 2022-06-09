NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans’ Gentilly Woods area Friday night.

Around 7:45, the New Orleans Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of Press Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Other details surrounding a suspect and motive were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD.