NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans’ Gentilly Woods area Friday night.
Around 7:45, the New Orleans Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of Press Drive.
When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Other details surrounding a suspect and motive were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.